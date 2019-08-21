Quantcast

Fed's Kashkari says U.S. central bank should use forward guidance now - FT

By Reuters

Aug 21 Reuters - The U.S. Federal Reserve should use forward guidance now as the global economy is slowing down, the yield curve has inverted and investment in U.S. businesses has stalled, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari wrote in an op-ed for the (graphic).

"Absent some surprise reversal in these economic developments, I will argue that we should not only cut the federal funds rate, but that we should also use forward guidance to provide even more of a boost to the economy than a rate cut alone can deliver", Kashkari wrote on Wednesday.

Kashkari does not have a vote on monetary policy this year but participates in policy discussions at the U.S. central bank.





