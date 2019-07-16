Quantcast

Fed's Kaplan: bond market signal may warrant 'limited' rate cut

By Reuters

Reuters


July 16 (Reuters) - Tumbling U.S. Treasury yields suggest a "modest, restrained, a limited" interest rate cut could be warranted, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday, two weeks before Fed policymakers meet to decide on policy.

"Maybe the fed-funds rate is a little bit out of kilter with market-determined rates," Kaplan told the Wall Street Journal in an interview, adding that he is "open-minded" to arguments for a rate cut.

