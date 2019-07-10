Fed's global growth concerns steepen yield curve

Reuters





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's concerns about global growth increased expectations that the U.S. central bank may cut rates more sharply than expected in July.

The concerns were expressed in Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks to a congressional committee which were published Wednesday morning, with the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting out at 2 p.m. EST. The chance of a 50-basis point cut rose to 28.7% from 3.3% on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, while the chance of a 25-point cut in July fell to 71.4%.

That view echoed the position of multiple policymakers at the FOMC's June 18-19 meeting, who said rates should come down to "cushion the effects" of a U.S. trade war and to firm up inflation, the records published Wednesday showed.

The two-year Treasury yield, a proxy for market sentiment about interest rate policy, was last 7.7 basis points lower at 1.828% . While yields on short-dated notes fell, those on longer maturities rose, steepening the yield curve and ending a multi-day flattening trend.

Wednesday's dovish message dispelled fears that June's strong employment data published July 5 could change Fed thinking about the state of the economy.

"The market is focused on the part of Powell's testimony where he says 'uncertainties continue.' And that led the market to think that uncertainty alone, rather than the incoming data, is enough to get them to move, likely 25 basis points, at the end of this month," said Michael Pond, head of global inflation-linked research at Barclays in New York.

The spread between two- and 10-year yields was last up to 23.5 basis points, its highest in a week. It hit a month low of 14.2 basis points on Tuesday.

"It's really more about the global economy than it is about the U.S. economy right now," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. "The slowdown in China and the big slowdown in manufacturing in Europe, those are the big factors you've got to keep an eye on."

Also on Wednesday, the Treasury Department auctioned off $24 billion of new 10-year notes to average demand. Indirect bidders took 60.76% of the offering, direct bidders took 12.85% and primary dealers took 26.39%.

July 10 Wednesday 3:09PMNew York / 1909 GMT

Price US T BONDS SEP/d 154-22/32 -13/32 10YR TNotes SE/d 127-112/256 5/32 Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1425 2.1841 -0.070 Six-month bills 2.0175 2.0723 -0.068 Two-year note 99-157/256 1.8256 -0.079 Three-year note 99-220/256 1.7984 -0.068 Five-year note 99-160/256 1.8292 -0.042 Seven-year note 99-160/256 1.9327 -0.019 10-year note 102-196/256 2.063 0.007 30-year bond 106-72/256 2.5721 0.039 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 23.50 8.10 30-year vs 5-year yield 74.20 8.25 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.25 2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.25 2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.50 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 0.50