Fed's Evans: "A couple" of rate cuts may help boost inflation

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Lower interest rates may be needed to help lift inflation and bolster the Fed's credibility in meeting an inflation target it has consistently underrun, Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said on Friday.

"I am nervous about inflation," Evans said, adding he felt that "a couple of" rate cuts would help lift inflation above the 2 percent target by around 2021, and show that the Fed was willing to balance its years of low inflation with a slightly higher pace of price increases.

