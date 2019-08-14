FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

FedNat Holding Company ( FNHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FNHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.6, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNHC was $13.6, representing a -49.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.76 and a 19.4% increase over the 52 week low of $11.39.

FNHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). FNHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports FNHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -14.29%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.