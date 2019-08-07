Quantcast

FedEx to end ground-delivery deal with Amazon

By Reuters

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp will terminate its contract at the end of this month for small-package ground deliveries with Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The move comes two months after FedEx decided not to renew its contract with Amazon for U.S. cargo delivery through its plane-based express service.

Amazon has been building out its own delivery network of planes, trucks and vans and is seen posing a potential long-term challenge to FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc , both of which have long counted the e-commerce company as a major customer.





