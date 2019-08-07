Quantcast

FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

FedEx news for Wednesday about the company dropping more Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) deliveries has FDX stock dropping.

FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries Source: Shutterstock

FedEx (NYSE: FDX ) says that it won't be renewing its contract with Amazon to cover ground deliveries for the e-commerce giant. This comes after the company announced back in June that it would no longer handle shipping the retailer's products via its planes.

What all of this FedEx news means is that the company is trying to distance itself from Amazon. That makes sense for the delivery company as AMZN is already building out its own delivery service.

So how exactly will FedEx survive without Amazon? The company is betting that it will get enough business from rivals of the online retailer to make up for the missing deliveries. That may be true, but investors in FDX stock are still seem wary about the decision.

"This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market, which the recent announcements related to our FedEx Ground network have us positioned extraordinarily well-to-do," FedEx told The Wall Street Journal .

This news comes shortly after FedEx announced plans to expand its delivery and pickup services. The company is going to start doing more business on the weekends . That will have it bringing in lower-paid workers to handle the weekend deliveries and pickups. This could also help it make up for lost business from Amazon.

FDX stock was down 1% as of Wednesday morning.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: AMZN , FDX


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar