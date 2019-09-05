FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $159.06, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDX was $159.06, representing a -38.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $259.25 and a 7.6% increase over the 52 week low of $147.82.

FDX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) and Southwest Airlines Company ( LUV ). FDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports FDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.27%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IYT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an decrease of -6.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FDX at 9.51%.