Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund ( FMN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.41% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.89, the dividend yield is 4.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMN was $13.89, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.94 and a 14.7% increase over the 52 week low of $12.11.

