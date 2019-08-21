Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund ( FMN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.08, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMN was $14.08, representing a -0.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.16 and a 16.27% increase over the 52 week low of $12.11.

