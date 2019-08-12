Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Federal Signal Corporation ( FSS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.13, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSS was $30.13, representing a -8.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.80 and a 62.08% increase over the 52 week low of $18.59.

FSS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord ( TM ) and General Motors Company ( GM ). FSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports FSS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.63%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF ( AIRR )

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( FYC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 1.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSS at 3.4%.