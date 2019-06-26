Federal Realty Investment Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FRT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.63, changing hands as low as $127.23 per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FRT's low point in its 52 week range is $115.09 per share, with $139.29 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $128.08.
