Federal Realty Investment Trust a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.2% Yield (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel , Federal Realty Investment Trust is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF ( ITOT ), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.25% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ), which holds $229,581,910 worth of FRT shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S . Solid return - hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount - consistent dividend increases over time; F . Flawless history - never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring - at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Federal Realty Investment Trust is $4.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/20/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FRT, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

FRT operates in the REITs sector, among companies like American Tower Corp ( AMT ), and Crown Castle International Corp ( CCI ).

