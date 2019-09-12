Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation ( AGM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.53, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGM was $84.53, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.21 and a 51.93% increase over the 52 week low of $55.64.

AGM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Encore Capital Group Inc ( ECPG ) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM.A). AGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.