Fed Updates, Manufacturing Worries, Target Shines & Buy Alibaba Stock - Free Lunch

On today's episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains breaks down some of the recent news from the Federal Reserve as recession worries heat up. The episode also dives into some worrisome manufacturing news, along with retail updates, including Target's TGT impressive report. We then close with a look at why Alibaba BABA is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

All three major U.S. indexes slipped Thursday after initially opening higher. The fall seemed to come after Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told CNBC Thursday that he doesn't see the case for additional rate cuts. These comments followed Wednesday's release of the Fed's minutes from their late July meetings.

Market expectations for another rate cut in September still rest at roughly 94% at the moment. And Wall Street and investors might not have to wait long for a clearer picture, with Fed Chairman Jay Powell set to speak Friday.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector flashed a warning sign, with the U.S. manufacturing PMI coming in at 49.9 in August. The rate fell below the neutral threshold of 50 for the first time since September 2009, according to Thursday's IHS Marki t report .

Despite some broader worries, Target's comparable sales climbed 3.4%, as its digital and same-day fulfillment services helped prove once again it is ready to thrive in the Amazon AMZN age, alongside Walmart WMT . Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods DKS and Nordstrom JWN also jumped, but these two retailers show less promise, especially the department store.

Moving on, Salesforce CRM is set to report its quarterly results to after the closing bell, with earnings projected to fall and revenue expected to expand at a slower pace. This episode of Free Lunch then closes with a look at why Chinese e-commerce power Alibaba is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

It's Illegal in 42 States, But Investors Will Make Billions Legally





In addition to the companies you read about above, today you get details on the newly-legalized industry that's tapping into a "habit" that Americans spend an estimated $150 billion on every year.That's twice as much as they spend on marijuana, legally or otherwise. Zacks special report revealing how investors can profit from this new opportunity. As more states legalize this activity, the industry could expand by as much as 15X.

Zacks' has just released a Special Report revealing 5 top stocks to watch in this space. See these 5 "sin stocks" now>>