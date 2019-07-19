Quantcast

Fed signals buoy European shares, InBev jumps

By Reuters

July 19 (Reuters) - A strong oil sector and firmingexpectations of more monetary easing from the world's bigcentral banks drove European shares half a percent higher onFriday, ending a volatile week marked by a series of luke-warmcorporate earnings.

Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch InBevABI.BR toppedEurope's main index, up 4.6% after the debt-heavy brewer said ithad agreed to sell its Australian operations to Japan's Asahi 2502.T . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K1A0

The pan-European stocks benchmark .STOXX , which hit a3-week low on Thursday, rose 0.5% by 0705 GMT, trackingovernight gains in Asia and on Wall Street. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

The oil and gas sector .SXEP rose 0.55% as crude pricesgained on the back of the latest signs of tension between theUnited and States and Iran.





