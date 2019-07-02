Fed has "no inclination" for digital dollar at moment - Mester

Reuters





LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has no plans for a Bitcoin-style digital dollar anytime soon, one of the bank's policymakers said on Tuesday, although the broader issue was on its radar and was being studied.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told a European Economics and Financial Centre event that the Fed was looking at the issue and had also discussed Facebook's new Libra currency plan with the social network site recently.

"It (digital currency) certainly is a topic for investigation and study within the Federal Reserve," Mester said during a question and answer session.