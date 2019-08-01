Quantcast

Fed Cuts Rates, Q2 Earnings Season Overview & Why Chegg (CHGG) Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch

By Benjamin Rains,

Shutterstock photo

On today's episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, which is back by popular demand, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains discusses the Federal Reserve's rate cut and U.S.-China trade talk updates. The shows then takes a look at the second-quarter earnings season so far, before diving into details on specific companies, and more.

The fed cut interest rates Wednesday for the first time since 2008, which caused the Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all to slip over 1%. Aside from a possible 'sell the news angle,' Wall Street might have been disappointed that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell didn't signal more cuts to come.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators also wrapped up their first face-to-face meetings in over two months yesterday. But it seems that the world's two largest economies are no closer to a meaningful resolution. Still, all three major U.S. indexes bounced back through morning trading Thursday.

Overall, 305 S&P 500 members have already reported their Q2 financial results, with 77% of the Technology sector's total market cap in the index out.

U.S. chipmaker and telecommunications equipment firm Qualcomm QCOM stock fell after hours Wednesday and was down over 2% Thursday after its quarterly revenue fell nearly 13%. Meanwhile, General Motors GM bea t quarterly earnings estimates before the opening bell today. This helped GM stock hit a fresh 52-week high.

Looking ahead, Pinterest PINS , Etsy ETSY , Square SQ , and Motorola MSI are projected to post their quarterly financial results after the closing bell. The episode then closes with a look at why Chegg CHGG is a new Zack Ranks #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI): Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: ETSY , SQ , CHGG , MSI , QCOM


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar