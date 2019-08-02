Fears of earnings recession keep investors away from stocks

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Investors continued to pump in money into bonds andshunned equities in the past week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, amid worries of a corporate earnings recession and trade tensions across the world.

BAML said its global earnings per share (EPS) "growth model" suggested an earnings recession. The model forecasts 7.5% drop in EPS in the next 12 months.

With all major central banks coming out with a less-dovish guidance,in the week to July 31 investors played it safe by pouring $10.5 billion into bonds, while pulling some $1.7 billion money out of equities.

Global equities were roiled last week by central bank comments that fell-short of expectations. European markets took a sharp hit after the European Central Bank kept interest rates intact and its outlook on easing came in below market expectations.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in-line with market expectations on Wednesday but poured cold water on market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle sending global stocks lower.