FDN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.21, changing hands as low as $134.90 per share. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDN's low point in its 52 week range is $107.06 per share, with $151.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $135.94.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »