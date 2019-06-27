Quantcast

FDA warns of cybersecurity risk to certain Medtronic insulin pumps

By Reuters

Reuters


June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that certain insulin pumps of Medtronic Plc were being recalled due to a potential risk of them being hacked.

The drug regulator said it was not aware of any confirmed reports of patient harm related to the potential cybersecurity risks.

"An unauthorized person with special technical skills and equipment could potentially connect wirelessly to a nearby insulin pump to change settings and control insulin delivery," Medtronic said.

However, a Medtronic customer support representative said the products, all older models, were not being recalled and instead the company was offering an exchange program.

Out-of-warranty models can be exchanged for a newer model at a discounted price, according to Medtronic's website, which also said that in-warranty products can be exchanged for free.

The FDA in March said cybersecurity vulnerabilities were identified in Medtronic's implantable cardiac devices, clinic programmers and home monitors.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: MDT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar