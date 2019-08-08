Quantcast

FDA tells four firms to stop selling flavored e-cigarette, hookah products

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has told four companies to remove 44 of their flavored e-liquid and hookah tobacco products that do not have the required approval for sale in the U.S., the agency said on Thursday.

The move comes against the backdrop of the FDA's efforts to curb the usage of the addictive substances among young adults.

The agency said it has issued warning letters to Mighty Vapors LLC, Liquid Labs USA LLC, V8P Juice International LLC and Hookah Imports Inc and has sought their response within 15 days (graphic).

E-cigarettes have existed in a regulatory gray area for years and a U.S. federal judge in July ordered the FDA to implement a 10-month deadline for submitting a formal application by e-cigarette makers to keep their products on the market.

E-cigarettes are generally thought to be safer than traditional cigarettes, but the long-term health effects of the nicotine devices remain largely unknown.

The health agency previously asked nearly 90 makers of Electronic Nicotine Delivery System products for information, including evidence that the product is legally marketed and a number of companies have removed their products from the market.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar