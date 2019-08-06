FDA says some data testing Novartis' $2 mln gene therapy was manipulated

Reuters





By Michael Erman

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that some data from early testing of Novartis' more than $2 million gene therapy Zolgensma was manipulated, but the agency believes the treatment should remain on the market.

The FDA said it is carefully assessing the situation. It said the manipulation involves the accuracy of certain data from product testing performed in animals, which was used by the manufacturer to support development of its production process.

Novartis' Avexis unit informed the FDA of the data manipulation on June 28, the regulator said. Novartis acquired the therapy's maker last year.

The FDA said it is aware that Avexis knew about the data manipulation before the treatment's approval, and plans to take action against the company including possible civil or criminal penalties. Novartis could not be immediately reached for comment.

The manipulated data does not change the FDA's positive assessment of information from human clinical trials, it said. The agency said it will continue to evaluate the integrity of the product testing data used in the development of Zolgensma's manufacturing process.

Zolgensma - the world's most expensive drug - was approved as a one-time treatment for SMA in late May .

The disease often leads to paralysis, breathing difficulty and death within months for babies born with the most serious Type I form. SMA affects about one in every 10,000 live births, with 50% to 70% having Type I disease.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Commodities