FDA proposes new health warnings on cigarette packets

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed new health warnings for cigarette packages and advertisements that it said could be the most significant change to cigarette labels in more than 35 years.

The new warnings would outline lesser known health risks such as bladder cancer, diabetes, erectile dysfunction and conditions that can cause blindness, the FDA said in a statement.

