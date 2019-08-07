Quantcast

FDA panel backs Gilead's HIV prevention drug for certain population

By Reuters

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Independent experts on an FDA advisory panel on Wednesday voted in favor of Gilead Sciences Inc's combination drug to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV infection in men and transgender women who have sex with men.

The treatment, Descovy, is a combination of emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide, and is an approved treatment for chronic HIV.

The panel voted 16-2 in favor when asked to assess the efficacy of Descovy for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of HIV in men and transgender women who have sex with men, who form the largest component of the PrEP market.

The FDA is yet to make a final decision on Descovy's approval for PrEP. While the agency is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels, it usually does so.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GILD


