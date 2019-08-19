FDA approves Nabriva's antibiotic for pneumonia

Shutterstock photo





Aug 19 2019 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Nabriva Therapeutics Plc's antibiotic Xenleta for treating patients with community-acquired pneumonia.

The drug, also called lefamulin, works by interfering with the ability of bacteria to replicate and has been approved in both injectable and oral forms (graphic).

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 19 2019 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Nabriva Therapeutics Plc's antibiotic Xenleta for treating patients with community-acquired pneumonia.

The drug, also called lefamulin, works by interfering with the ability of bacteria to replicate and has been approved in both injectable and oral forms (graphic).