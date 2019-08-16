Quantcast

FDA approves AbbVie's new rheumatoid arthritis drug

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved AbbVie Inc's new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, a win for the drugmaker seeking to widen its portfolio as its blockbuster flagship therapy Humira faces competition.

The drug, Rinvoq, also called upadacitinib, was approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis, according to a notice from the FDA(graphic).

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved AbbVie Inc's new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, a win for the drugmaker seeking to widen its portfolio as its blockbuster flagship therapy Humira faces competition.

The drug, Rinvoq, also called upadacitinib, was approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis, according to a notice from the FDA(graphic).





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology
Referenced Symbols: ABBV


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar