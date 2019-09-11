FCF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.10, changing hands as high as $13.29 per share. First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FCF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.33 per share, with $16.67 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.28.
