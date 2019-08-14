Quantcast

FCC chairman circulates order to approve Sprint, T-Mobile tie-up

By Reuters

Reuters


By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Wednesday circulated a draft order that would grant approval to the $26 billion tie-up of T-Mobile Us Inc and Sprint Corp .

The order must still be approved by two of the other four FCC commissioners. The U.S. Justice Department approved the merger last month but the deal still faces a court challenge from 16 state attorneys general.

On Wednesday, Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said on Twitter she was "not convinced that removing a competitor will lead to better outcomes for consumers."

The third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless companies have agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses to satellite television company Dish Network Corp to create a fourth U.S. wireless carrier. Critics, including some state attorneys general, say competition will not increase and prices for mobile phone plans will rise.





