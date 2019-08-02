FBP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.22, changing hands as low as $10.11 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FBP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.905 per share, with $11.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.13.
