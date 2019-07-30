FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

FB Financial Corporation ( FBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.23, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBK was $38.23, representing a -14.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.69 and a 26.05% increase over the 52 week low of $30.33.

FBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports FBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.95%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.