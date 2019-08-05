FB Financial Corp (FBK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.61, changing hands as low as $35.54 per share. FB Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FBK's low point in its 52 week range is $30.3304 per share, with $44.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.75.
