Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ( FBSS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that FBSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.3, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBSS was $20.3, representing a -24.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.90 and a 17.95% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

FBSS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FBSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBSS Dividend History page.