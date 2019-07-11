Quantcast

Fast Retailing quarterly profit disappoints on Uniqlo weakness at home

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan'sFast Retailing Co Ltd posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as business at its Uniqlo clothing stores at home weakened even as overseas sales rose.

The company said operating profit for its third quarter through the end of May rose 9 percent to 75 billion yen ($695 million). That was below a consensus forecast for around 79 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said Uniqlo stores in Japan had focused on running down excess inventory, and operating profit in the country fell almost 8 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 107.9800 yen)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar