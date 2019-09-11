Farmland Partners Series B Participating Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/13/19, Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (Symbol: FPI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 9/30/19. As a percentage of FPI.PRB's recent share price of $24.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of FPI.PRB to trade 1.55% lower - all else being equal - when FPI.PRB shares open for trading on 9/13/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.21%, which compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FPI.PRB shares, versus FPI:
Below is a dividend history chart for FPI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (Symbol: FPI.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FPI) are up about 1%.
