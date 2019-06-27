Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Farmland Partners Inc. ( FPI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.83, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPI was $6.83, representing a -25.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.18 and a 53.48% increase over the 52 week low of $4.45.

FPI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). FPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports FPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.33%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

