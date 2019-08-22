Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Falcon Minerals Corporation ( FLMN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FLMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.29% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.54, the dividend yield is 9.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLMN was $6.54, representing a -44.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.70 and a 12.37% increase over the 52 week low of $5.82.

FLMN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). FLMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports FLMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 120%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

