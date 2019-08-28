FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Quantcast

FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $273.73, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDS was $273.73, representing a -10.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $305.38 and a 45.36% increase over the 52 week low of $188.31.

FDS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ). FDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.5. Zacks Investment Research reports FDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.6%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FDS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF ( XMHQ )
  • SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt ( MDYG )
  • iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF ( IJK )
  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF ( IVOG )
  • iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOG with an decrease of -1.84% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of FDS at 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




