Factors to Know Ahead of Xcel Brands (XELB) Q2 Earnings

Xcel Brands, Inc . XELB is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 8. The bottom line of this New York-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 22.1%.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the second quarter stands at 6 cents, suggesting a decrease of 25% from 8 cents reported in the year-ago period. Notably, the consensus estimate has been stable over the past 30 days. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.2 million, indicating an increase of approximately 23.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Xcel Brands, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Brands, Inc price-eps-surprise | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote

Factors to Consider



Xcel Brands is on track with its plans to transform from a licensing company to a vertical consumer products, media and technology-based operating company. To this end, the company retains focus on expanding its brand portfolio across all channels including wholesale, direct-to-consumer and e-commerce.



Notably, Xcel Brands witnessed year-over-year revenue growth of 18% in the las t report ed quarter, driven by its robust performance in apparel and jewelry wholesale businesses along with the jewelry e-commerce business. Further, the company's recent partnership with New Balance delivered strong results, way above its expectations. Going ahead, Xcel Brands expects this solid run to continue.



All these above-mentioned efforts are likely to impact the company's top line positively in the upcoming quarterly release.



Having said this, the entire picture doesn't seem rosy for Xcel Brands. Rise in interest expense on account of higher debt - to an extent due to the funding of Halston acquisition - and increased selling, general and administrative expenses may weigh on the company's bottom line in the second quarter.



Zacks Model



Our proven model doesn't conclusively show that Xcel Brands is likely to beat estimates this earnings season. This is because the stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Xcel Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% which makes surprise prediction difficult.



Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings



Here are a few companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination to deliver a positive earnings surprise this reporting cycle:



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



L Brands LB has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.



Children's Place PLCE has an Earnings ESP of +47.06% and is #3 Ranked.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>