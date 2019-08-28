Factors Likely to Shape Malibu Boats' (MBUU) Earnings in Q4

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Aug 29, before the opening bell. In the las t report ed quarter, the company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 95 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 75 cents per share. Of late, Malibu Boats' earnings estimates have remained stable.

For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pinned at nearly $185.5 million, implying a 33.8% improvement from the prior-year quarter reported figure.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to the announcement of fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results.

Factors at Play

Malibu Boats' top line in the quarter to be reported is likely to driven by robust performance of the Pursuit, Cobalt and U.S. segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Cobalt and U.S. segments are likely to move 7.4% and 7.6% north, respectively. Notably, the company's Model Year 2019 products and innovations are likely to be a major growth driver.

However, unfavorable seasonality might hurt the company's business and, in turn, affect sales. Meanwhile, macroeconomic headwinds, given the company's considerable international presence along with higher expenses, might dent the quarter's profitability.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model does not show that Malibu Boats is likely to beat on earnings in in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. This is because a stock needs to have both - a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) - for this to happen. Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP.

Malibu Boats has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Recent Leisure Releases

Pool Corporation POOL reported mixed second-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and increased 15% from the year-ago quarter number. Meanwhile, quarterly net revenues totaled $1,121.3 million, which fell short of the consensus mark of $1,155 million but improved 6% year over year.

Callaway Golf Company ELY reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Revenues came in at $446.71 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.10%.





Marine Products Corporation MPX reported second-quarter earnings of 27 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. Revenues totaled $88.7 million for the quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.29%.

