Factors Likely to Influence Kroger's (KR) Earnings in Q2

The Kroger Co.KR is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Sep 12. In the trailing four quarters, it outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by average of roughly 3.8%. In the preceding quarter, the company had reported positive earnings surprise of 1.4%. Let's see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Investors are pinning hopes on a positive earnings surprise from Kroger in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the quarter under review is 42 cents, indicating an improvement of a penny from the prior-year period. We observe that the Zacks Consensus Estimate has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $28,421 million, suggesting growth of 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors Holding the Key to Kroger's Performance

The grocery industry has been undergoing a fundamental change, with technology playing a major role and the focus shifting to online shopping. Kroger has taken the stock of the situation and is focused on giving itself a complete makeover. The company is introducing new items, digital coupons, and order online, pick up in store initiative. The company's "Restock Kroger" program is also gaining traction. All these bode well for the upcoming quarterly results.

In order to bolster omni-channel capabilities, Kroger acquired meal kit provider, Home Chef. The company also partnered with British online grocery delivery company, Ocado that reinforces its position in the online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery space.

The company is aggressively working toward more convenient grocery delivery options. In this regard, the company has started utilizing Nuro's fully autonomous, driverless R1 vehicles for grocery delivery services. Kroger is expanding its "Scan, Bag, Pay & Go and Self-CheckOut" program. Management is also targeting "margin-rich alternative profit streams" such as Kroger Personal Finance, Media, and Customer Data Insights.

However, stiff competition and an aggressive promotional environment are the primary headwinds. Industry experts cited that the sector is jostling with volatile commodity prices, higher freight costs and increasing wages. Moreover, analysts believe that incremental investments may keep margins under pressure during the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils?

