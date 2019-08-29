Facing drone disruption, Heathrow says illegal protest is counterproductive

Quantcast

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - London'sHeathrow Airport said on Thursday a plan by climate activists to disrupt its operations with drone flights is criminal and counterproductive.

"We agree with the need to act on climate change. This is a global issue that requires constructive engagement and action. Committing criminal offences and disrupting passengers is counterproductive," a spokesman Europe's biggest airport said of the plans by environmental group "Heathrow Pause".

"The act of flying drones within 5km of an airfield is illegal because it carries risk. We will be working closely with the Met Police and other authorities to manage and mitigate any impacts this may cause."





