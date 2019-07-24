Quantcast

Facebook to pay $100 million to settle with U.S. SEC over misuse of user data

By Reuters

Reuters


July 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc agreed to pay a $100 million fine to settle charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors for more than two years about the misuse of its users' data, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The SEC said Facebook knew by Dec. 2015 that a researcher had improperly sold information related to tens of millions of users to data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, but did not disclose the breach until March 2018, causing its stock to drop.

Facebook did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: FB


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar