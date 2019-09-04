Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Reuters





Sept 4 (Reuters) - A number of technology companies including Facebook Inc , Alphabet's Google , Microsoft Corp and Twitter Inc met with representatives of the U.S. government on Wednesday to discuss security strategies related to the 2020 U.S. election, Facebook said in a statement.

The security teams of the companies met with representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Department of Homeland Security at Facebook's headquarter in Menlo Park, California.

"The purpose was to build on previous discussions and further strengthen strategic collaboration regarding the security of the 2020 U.S. state, federal, and presidential elections," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy said in a statement.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics