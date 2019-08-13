Quantcast

Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company confirmed that it had been transcribing users' audio and said it was no longer doing so, Bloombergreported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Facebook pared gains after the report and were up 1.66% at $188.44.

The social media company has been facing broad criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its privacy practices.

Last week, a federal appeals court rejected Facebook's effort to undo a class action lawsuit claiming that it illegally collected and stored biometric data for millions of users without their consent. The company also agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine last month to settle a U.S. Federal Trade Commission data privacy probe.

Earlier this month, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc'sGoogle globally suspended reviewing recordings from users interacting with their voice assistants, as concerns over data privacy mount.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar