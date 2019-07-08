Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Facebook (FB) closed at $195.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 16.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.97%.

FB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, up 9.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.45 billion, up 24.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $69.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.34% and +24.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.57.

We can also see that FB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.