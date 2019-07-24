Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Social media giant Facebook (FB) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. With Big Tech facing increasing government backlash, investors want to know how Facebook will perform in the quarters and years ahead.

While answers to that question remain central to the Facebook growth story, investors aren’t showing any concern with Facebook stock, which has risen impressively despite the recent $5 billion fine the Federal Trade Commission has slapped on the company. Facebook shares are up more than 50% year to date, compared with a gain of 19% for the S&P 500 index. But could stricter data-privacy legislation that could restrict how Facebook (and its peers) collects and monetizes personal information derail this momentum?

The company has also been pulled before Congress to testify about its proposed Libra cryptocurrency, which pundits believe raises more concerns over privacy, regulation and financial stability. The analyst community isn’t worried over these issues, however. Justin Post, analysts of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who has a Buy rating on Facebook stock with price target of $224, sees the settlement as a “positive step.”

Post sees the settlement Facebook agreed to as “signaling better cooperation” with the federal government and represents “very minor impact on cash balance or stock value.” And it’s for good reason. The public (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users) doesn’t care as much as regulators do. Nevertheless, beyond the top- and bottom line results, these topics will be the main items in focus on Wednesday’s conference call with analysts.

For the three months that ended June, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.87 per share on revenue of $16.51 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.74 per share on revenue of $13.23 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 6.2% year over year to $7.10 per share, while full-year revenue of $69.43 billion would rise 24.3% year over year.

In the first quarter the company beat on both revenue and profit expectations, which sent the share price 5% higher. Total revenues rose 26% to $15 billion, while ad revenues surged 26% to $14.9 billion. Impressively, mobile ad revenue accounted for 93% of the total revenue, up from 91% a year ago. The company saw an 8% rise in daily active users to 1.56 billion, while monthly active users edged expectations by coming in at 2.38 billion (also up 8%).

On Wednesday investors will want to see the extent to which these numbers can continue to grow. Subscriber growth is expected to rise during the quarter. And advertisers looking for the best returns on their investments believe Facebook is the way to go. Also critical to Facebook shares will be the commentary management provides about its outlook for the rest of fiscal 2019 and beyond.

Facebook one of my strongest predictions for 2019 for a host of reasons, namely its cheap valuation. The growing adoption of assets such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, particularly in Asia-Pacific, remains a strong catalyst to the bull case for Facebook’s growth.

At the time of publication, the author held shares of Facebook.