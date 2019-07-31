Quantcast

Facebook approaches Netflix, Disney to support TV chat device - The Information

By Reuters

Reuters


July 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has approached Netflix Inc , Walt Disney Co and other media companies about putting their streaming services on a new Facebook device for making video calls from televisions, The Information reported on Wednesday.

The social media giant has also approached Hulu, HBO and Amazon.com Inc , the report said

The device, which Facebook aims to release this fall, will use the same video-calling technology that is in its video chatting device Portal, the report said, citing two people familiar with the project and documents.

