Exxon says working to return Canada's Hibernia oil platform back to production

By Reuters

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it was working with regulatory and response agencies to prepare for the return of Canada'sHibernia oil platform to production after a spill in mid-July.

Return to production date will be determined during continued discussions with authorities, Hibernia's largest shareholder Exxon said.

Hibernia has been producing oil since 1997 and sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil owns the largest stake in the project, followed by Chevron Canada and Suncor Energy Inc .





