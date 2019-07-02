Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $75.72, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 6.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.37 billion, down 5.62% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $269.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.11% and -7.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.84% lower within the past month. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XOM has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.96 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.15, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

